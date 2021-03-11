The moment that legions of fans have been waiting for is almost here: after years of campaigning (and an inordinate amount of online bullying), their wish will come true and Zack Snyder’s Justice League will finally debut on HBO Max next week. But since we’re all isolated because of the pandemic and in-person watch parties are still not safe, HBO Max has teamed up with a watch party platform called Scener and will be hosting an exclusive experience to celebrate the premiere, which features a live video discussion with Snyder himself. Get the details below.



Fans can sign up today to reserve their virtual seats for the Justice League watch party, which has been custom-created for this release. Thousands of fans will be able to virtually gather for the interactive event, and “Scener’s video chat and messaging features will allow fans to hear first-hand insights on the journey to this exciting movie launch, while also sharing real-time reactions with the genre-obsessed community.” Users can access the event through mobile, desktop, Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices.

“I’m excited to finally share my vision for Justice League in a virtual screening with our incredible fanbase who, through the power of community and an inspiring grassroots campaign, played a major role in making this premiere possible,” Snyder said in a press release. (I guess a press release like this is not the time to mention the targeted harassment that many fans spent years engaging in, but for what it’s worth, Snyder has condemned those fans’ behavior on the record.)

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect if you join the watch party:

A Live Video Introduction by Zack Snyder: Fans can hear from the director himself as he introduces the film and welcomes attendees in a moderated discussion with fans and a list of VIP invited guests. (Note: don’t be surprised to see someone like Kevin Smith drop by.)

Fans can hear from the director himself as he introduces the film and welcomes attendees in a moderated discussion with fans and a list of VIP invited guests. (Note: don’t be surprised to see someone like Kevin Smith drop by.) Synchronized Playback for a High-Quality Co-Watching Experience: Scener synchronizes the streaming movie with the live chat features to enable an even more immersive viewing experience for desktop users where fans can share real-time reactions.

Scener synchronizes the streaming movie with the live chat features to enable an even more immersive viewing experience for desktop users where fans can share real-time reactions. A Virtual Destination to Build Community with Fans: Attendees can make connections and build community with other like-minded Scener users to come back and stream other DC and HBO Max content in the future.

You must have HBO Max to participate. The Zack Snyder’s Justice League watch party begins at 4:00 P.M. PDT / 7:00 P.M. EDT on March 18, 2021.