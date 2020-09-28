Some would say you should probably not be going to theme parks right now, but what about next year? Hey – maybe it’ll be safe! And if so, Universal Orlando Resort will be ready for you with the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The coaster has been in construction for a year now, with no real official announcement – even though anyone nearby can tell you what’s been built dominates the park’s skyline. But today, all the details are on the table, including a video that gives you a glimpse of what to expect.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

First – the video above isn’t actual footage of the ride, it’s conceptual. But it gives you a good idea of what you can expect – a sprawling, intense ride that “will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators.” I’m not entirely sure where those prehistoric predators come in, as the footage above has them nowhere near the coaster. Maybe they get on the coaster with you? You take a seat and, whoops, there’s a raptor sitting next to you. Sounds scary, right? Well, maybe the raptor is scared of rollercoasters and needs you to hold her hand when you go upside down. Ever think of that? Show some compassion for these horrible mutant monsters!

The VelociCoaster is being hailed as “Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster” which will be unleashed – “along with a pack of fierce Velociraptors” – at Universal Orlando Resort in summer 2021. The ride will “feature an original story that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environments fans have seen on the big screen,” and also bring in footage of the cast members of the films: Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu.

The narrative idea is that Jurassic World is unveiling a “carnivore expansion” – the VeliciCoaster, “where riders embark on a high-speed chase and feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.” I’m not sure when they’re supposed to have unveiled this coaster, as the island from Jurassic World exploded due to a volcano in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But perhaps I’m putting too much thought into this.

The coaster spans more than 4,700 feet of track and reaching heights of up to 155 feet, and features maneuvers that will have riders “twisting and soaring above land, barrel rolling just inches above water, speeding through near-misses and launches within the paddock, and more…with just a lap restraint holding them in place.” The ride also includes:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds.

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon.

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet.

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

Steven Spielberg depositing a big check while a cartoony cash register sound is heard in the air.

Okay, I made that last one up, but the rest are real. The VelociCoaster will be part of Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which also includes “life-size dinosaurs in incredible theme park experiences, including Jurassic Park River Adventure, where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. rex; and Raptor Encounter, where guests can test their bravery and get up-close to Velociraptor Blue and the newest additions to the paddock – baby raptors – while learning more about the clever carnivores. Guests can also satisfy their cravings with all-new delectable food items inspired by Isla Nublar.” More details will be available in the months ahead. You can learn more here.