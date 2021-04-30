The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is coming to Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort this summer to unleash the full ferocity of the velociraptors and…Mr. DNA? The host of the upcoming roller coaster is none other than the animated DNA strand who popped up in 1993’s Jurassic Park to explain how dinosaurs were cloned. And now he’s appearing in the queue for the VelociCoaster ride to explain how you’re all going to be ripped apart into shreds by deadly velociraptors. Watch it below.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Queue Tour

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong all reprise their roles from the Jurassic World movies in the queue to Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, which will send riders 155 feet in the air with a catapult speed of 70mph. But no one knew that they would be accompanied by another familiar face from the Jurassic Park movies…Mr. DNA. Mr. DNA appears as the host to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster queue, helping the others to set up the story and tie it directly to the movies.

Mr. DNA is an unexpected host for several reasons: first, he’s an animated living DNA strand designed to emulate those cheesy (and cheap) science educational programs, whose goofy scene deliberately stood at odds with the rest of the intense 1993 action movie. Second, who was asking for Mr. DNA to come back? But back he is, and in glorious CGI to introduce the riders of the VelociCoaster to their certain doom.

Here is how Universal Orlando Resort described the entrance to the immersive attraction, which is designed to feel like it takes place within Jurassic World itself:

Once inside, guests are greeted by Dr. Wu as they learn about the cutting-edge new coaster, which Jurassic World is touting as its newest “carnivore expansion.” Along the way, they’ll hear the screams of fellow riders as they rapidly roar by with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo right on their heels – and even come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors who are anxiously awaiting being released from their stables. As the adrenaline builds and guests approach the load platform, they will hear a few reassuring words from Claire Dearing – and one final warning from Owen Grady.

The coaster itself doesn’t appear in the above video, but it sounds like an intense ride. Aboard the coaster, riders will fly through the raptor paddock, soar inches above the water, and speed around 4,700 feet of track. There will be “a series of intense maneuvers” that includes a few near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches and the “Top Hat” drop, which will take riders 155 feet in the air before steering into an 80-degree drop, the steepest Universal has ever had on a ride.

Universal Orlando Resort announced June 10 as the opening date for Jurassic World VelociCoaster.