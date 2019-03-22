Universal Studios Hollywood Unveils New Details For ‘Jurassic World – The Ride’, an Overhaul of the Old ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction
Posted on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
Jurassic Park: The Ride opened at Universal Studios Hollywood way back in 1996, but it’s getting a long-overdue upgrade. The new Jurassic World – The Ride will open this summer at the California theme park, and Universal has released a bunch of new details about the overhauled experience. The press release touts that the attraction “will fuse 21st century technology and astounding special effects with new dinosaurs from the Jurassic World film.”
Jurassic World The Ride
If you’ve been to Universal Studios Hollywood lately and ridden the Jurassic Park ride, it’s sort of a sad experience. Sure, you may bring some level of nostalgia to it, but the attraction was in desperate need of a redesign – especially since we’re now two movies deep in a whole new modernized trilogy.
But while this teaser poster seems to indicate that the entire attraction is getting an undersea vibe, it’s actually keeping the same ride track but getting a spiffy new paint job and adding some brand new dinos into the mix.
The state-of-the-art attraction will debut an original storyline that takes place within the theme park as depicted in Jurassic World. It will feature additional new dinosaurs from the film, lush scenic design, and ground-breaking technology that has yet to be experienced within a theme park…
Once aboard specially designed rafts, guests will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation, traversing new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering just an arm’s length away from visitors. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction’s new behemoth dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.
There’s always the chance they could be holding some info back as a surprise for guests, but as of now, this sounds pretty much identical to the old ride experience – but instead of the T-rex bursting forth just before the waterfall, it now sounds like we’re going to see Rexy face off against a new villain, maybe the Indominus rex or the Indoraptor.
Plus, the aesthetics of the entire Jurassic Park area of Universal Studios are being revamped with a new marquee. The old ride closed last September, but you can see what that entire area looks like in this video I made from the park last year.
Jurassic World – The Ride opens in Summer 2019. You can read the full press release from Universal below.
Universal Studios Hollywood Debuts First Look of Its Highly Anticipated and Innovative New Epic Adventure, “Jurassic World—The Ride,” Opening this Summer
Inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Global Blockbuster Franchise, the Mega Attraction Will Fuse 21st-Century Technology and Astounding Special Effects with New Dinosaurs from the Jurassic World Film
Universal City, CA, March 22, 2019 – Universal Studios Hollywood unveils a first look of its eagerly awaited mega attraction, “Jurassic World—The Ride,” as anticipation grows for its grand opening this summer.
Leaping from the silver screen to the theme park, “Jurassic World—The Ride” will immerse guests into newly themed environments and breathe new life into dimensional animatronic dinosaurs, including some all-new fan favorites featured in the Jurassic World films from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.
This ambitious ride is being reimagined under the direction of the award-winning and inspired minds at Universal Creative, the Academy Award®-winning special-effects visionaries at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), a division of Lucasfilm, Ltd., the brand stewards at Universal Pictures and acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall.
The state-of-the-art attraction will debut an original storyline that takes place within the theme park as depicted in Jurassic World. It will feature additional new dinosaurs from the film, lush scenic design, and ground-breaking technology that has yet to be experienced within a theme park.
The aesthetics of “Jurassic World—The Ride” will be dramatically enhanced, welcoming guests to a reimagined space reflective of the Jurassic World films. A fresh, new entry statement, stonework landscaping and a contemporary redesign of the iconic pillars illuminated with billowing flames will support a prominent “Jurassic World” marquee logo.
Engaging queue-line videos featuring facts and information about the dinosaurs within the ride set the tone for the adventure ahead, as guests learn more about these imposing prehistoric inhabitants that first roamed the earth more than 65 million years ago.
And the daring expedition begins.
Once aboard specially designed rafts, guests will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation, traversing new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering just an arm’s length away from visitors. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction’s new behemoth dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.
Located adjacent to the ride will be a new elaborately themed “Raptor Encounter” where Blue, the most beloved and deadly Velociraptor from the Jurassic World franchise, and her beta Raptors will engage guests in daring face-to-face encounters.
In addition, a new interactive “Dino Play” area will incorporate educational components within an inspired space where children of all ages can partake in excavations and investigate giant dinosaur fossils.
