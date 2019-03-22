Jurassic Park: The Ride opened at Universal Studios Hollywood way back in 1996, but it’s getting a long-overdue upgrade. The new Jurassic World – The Ride will open this summer at the California theme park, and Universal has released a bunch of new details about the overhauled experience. The press release touts that the attraction “will fuse 21st century technology and astounding special effects with new dinosaurs from the Jurassic World film.”

Jurassic World The Ride

If you’ve been to Universal Studios Hollywood lately and ridden the Jurassic Park ride, it’s sort of a sad experience. Sure, you may bring some level of nostalgia to it, but the attraction was in desperate need of a redesign – especially since we’re now two movies deep in a whole new modernized trilogy.

But while this teaser poster seems to indicate that the entire attraction is getting an undersea vibe, it’s actually keeping the same ride track but getting a spiffy new paint job and adding some brand new dinos into the mix.

The state-of-the-art attraction will debut an original storyline that takes place within the theme park as depicted in Jurassic World. It will feature additional new dinosaurs from the film, lush scenic design, and ground-breaking technology that has yet to be experienced within a theme park… Once aboard specially designed rafts, guests will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation, traversing new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering just an arm’s length away from visitors. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction’s new behemoth dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.

There’s always the chance they could be holding some info back as a surprise for guests, but as of now, this sounds pretty much identical to the old ride experience – but instead of the T-rex bursting forth just before the waterfall, it now sounds like we’re going to see Rexy face off against a new villain, maybe the Indominus rex or the Indoraptor.

Plus, the aesthetics of the entire Jurassic Park area of Universal Studios are being revamped with a new marquee. The old ride closed last September, but you can see what that entire area looks like in this video I made from the park last year.

Jurassic World – The Ride opens in Summer 2019. You can read the full press release from Universal below.

