Jurassic World is about to enter our world. Jurassic World: The Ride will open its doors at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, revamping the original Jurassic Park: The Ride. But more than adding a few new fancy dinosaurs from the recent Jurassic World films, Jurassic World: The Ride will reportedly “fuse 21st century technology and astounding special effects with new dinosaurs from the Jurassic World film.” Or, as this Jurassic World The Ride Commercial suggests, get ready to run in your heels.

Jurassic World The Ride Commercial

The original Jurassic Park attraction opened in 1996 at Universal Studios and featured a river boat drifting pleasantly through an exhibit of peaceful dinoasaurs before taking a turn for the dangerous and ending up in a facility where raptors and a Tyrannosaurus rex have been let loose. But the revamped Jurassic World: The Ride promises to up the ante — and the thrills — even further, with the commercial promising that things will “get real.” That doesn’t mean that they’ll actually sic real dinosaurs on you (though at this point, who knows?) but that you’ll be able to interact with the dinos as never before, including through interactive videos in the waiting area, a Raptor Encounter area, where park guests can meet Blue the velociraptor from the Jurassic World movies, and a Dino Play area for younger children.

Plus, a new storyline allows you to experience the day that the Indominus rex escapes from its enclosure and wreaks havoc on the park, while a high-def TV screen makes it seem like an aquatic Mosasaurus will attack you through a “three-million gallon glass encased Aquarium Observatory tank.” Margaritas for everyone!

Here is Universal’s description of Jurassic World: The Ride:

Once aboard specially designed rafts, guests will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation, traversing new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering at just an arm’s length away from visitors. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction’s new ferocious dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.

Jurassic World – The Ride opens in Summer 2019.