This past November, LEGO debuted a two-part Jurassic World animated prequel called LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit. Now they’re back with a follow-up series called LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, another prequel that picks up where Secret Exhibit left off.

Set three years before the events of the first Jurassic World movie, this story features Dennis Nedry’s nephew stomping around on the island wearing a full-sized dinosaur-themed mech suit. (Yes, really.) Find out more below.

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar is set for a 13-episode run. Here’s the synopsis, via Brothers Brick:

Set in 2012, three years before the events of the Jurassic World movie, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar picks up where the story left off from LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit. Newly hired animal behaviorist Owen Grady and Assistant Manager of Park Operations Claire Dearing team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way. And “everything” includes runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, tourists everywhere, unpredictable tropical weather, and an impulsive boss! Plus, a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park’s past is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever! What could possibly go wrong? Everything.

To be clear, there’s absolutely no way any of this is canonical. There’s a treasure hidden in a volcano on the island, and that “mysterious saboteur” mentioned is Danny Nedermeyer, the nephew of Wayne Knight‘s Dennis Nedry from the original Jurassic Park. Oh yes, and he is indeed wandering around Isla Nublar in a mech suit. All of this is clearly aimed at young children and simply designed to sell toys, so don’t expect any dino mech suits or Nedry’s nephew to pop up in Jurassic World 3.

The new LEGO animated series is supposed to debut sometime this year, although no release date has been scheduled yet. In the meantime, take a look at the images of the new toy sets that are tied to the upcoming prequel show.

T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle

716 pieces | $89.99 USD | Available Fall 2019

Triceratops Rampage?

447 pieces | $59.99 USD | Available Fall 2019

Baryonyx Face-Off: The Treasure Hunt

434 pieces | $59.99 USD | Available Fall 2019

Dilophosaurus on the Loose

168 pieces | $19.99 USD | Available Fall 2019