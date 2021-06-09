One of the most iconic images from Jurassic Park is the mosquito trapped in amber – the thing that enabled John Hammond and his team to play God and bring dinosaurs back from extinction. Now, that pesky mosquito gets to star in its own Jurassic World: Dominion poster. The poster teases both the upcoming movie and footage from the film that’s set to play in front of IMAX screenings of F9.

Behold: the Jurassic World: Dominion poster! This is a fun little callback to the original film, featuring a (presumably) ancient mosquito sucking on a dinosaur. And, as anyone who has seen Jurassic Park can tell you, that’s exactly how you get yourself some dino DNA. But once you look beyond the imagery here you’ll notice a little bit of text at the bottom revealing that an extended preview of Jurassic Park: Dominion will be playing in front of F9 in IMAX.

Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World, returns to direct this third entry, a film that will bring back familiar faces from both the Jurassic Park series and the Jurassic World series. That includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, and BD Wong. Newcomers to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

We don’t have an official plot synopsis for Jurassic World: Dominion just yet, but the previous film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with dinosaurs being brought from their island and unleashed into our world. Does that mean we’re about to get some sort of post-apocalyptic movie where dinosaurs reclaim the Earth? I sure hope so, because that sounds awesome.

I love the original Jurassic Park, and I have a soft spot for both The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3. But while Jurassic World was a huge box office hit, I came away disappointed – and I wasn’t alone. I was even more disappointed by Fallen Kingdom, although people seem to like that one more than the previous film.

In any case, despite my indifference for the Jurassic World series, I’m excited for Dominion only because it’s bringing back the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. And while Goldblum had a lackluster cameo in Fallen Kingdom, everyone involved with Dominion keeps saying that’s not what’s happening this time around. Neill previously said, “We’re all the way through the film, Jeff [Goldblum], and me, and Laura [Dern].” And when Dern was first announced as part of the cast, Trevorrow said that she had a “major role, not a cameo.” So that’s progress!

Jurassic World: Dominion roars into theaters June 10, 2022.