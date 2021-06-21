The first official footage from Jurassic World: Dominion is here, and it offers a glimpse of plenty of prehistoric action. The just-released footage is part of a longer extended look at the film that will be playing exclusively in IMAX theaters before screenings of F9. The footage takes us back 65 million years ago to when real, non-cloned dinosaurs walked the Earth. You can watch a snippet of the footage below.

Jurassic World Dominion Footage

If you head to an IMAX theater to see F9 this weekend, you’re going to get an extra treat: an extended look at Jurassic World: Dominion. The footage serves as a prologue, taking us back 65 million years ago. And while we’ve seen dinosaurs before in this franchise (that’s kind of the entire hook of the series), these dinos will be different.

As we revealed in our breakdown of the footage: “Director Colin Trevorrow worked with Industrial Light and Magic to get the dinos as realistic as possible, based on current scientific knowledge. That’s why the T-Rex is hairy-looking (proto-feathers, actually). And when that T-Rex gets into a scuffle with Giganotosaurus, it felt no different than watching one of those nature documentaries where a lion takes on a water buffalo. (Except in this case, the water buffalo has proto-feathers, teeth, and tiny forearms.).”

An Origin Story

In our interview with director Colin Trevorrow, the filmmaker said: “This is really setting up her arc in the third film. The T-Rex has been through a lot…I want her to live in peace. That’s all I want for her. So hopefully, the audience will want the same thing.” The footage will show the T-Rex fighting a Giganotosaurus – and losing. In Trevorrow’s eyes, this sets up a rivalry.

“The Giganotosaurus, who’s the one that takes down our T-Rex [in the footage], I knew that that’s the largest carnivore known to humankind and I really wanted to make sure that we held her back to make sure that we had a villain for the third movie,” the filmmaker said. “We are introducing a major villain and a rivalry in a lot of ways. If you were brutally murdered 65 million years ago, you probably pretty mad about it.”

Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters June 10, 2022. F9, featuring the extended look at Dominion, opens on June 25, 2021.