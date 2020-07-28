A Jurassic World animated series for kids? Sure, why not. Nothing screams family-friendly like a couple dozen dinosaurs running wild in a Netflix animated series trying to devour a group of spunky kids on the “most amazing camp” trip ever. That’s the premise of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a new animated series from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Watch the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous teaser below.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Teaser

Welcome to “the other side of the island.” Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous promises to give a new perspective to the dinosaur theme park on Isla Nublar, primarily one that’s a few feet shorter and more undeveloped than our usual perspective. The kids have taken over the park in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, an eight-episode animated series from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment. Netflix has set the global premiere of the series for September 18, as revealed in the new teaser for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen to experience the “once-in-a-lifetime” adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But, predictably, all hell breaks loose when the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc on the island, and the campers, unable to reach the outside world, are forced to band together to survive. It’s a pretty dire premise for what ostensibly is a kid’s show, but that’s what will happen when you make a family-friendly animated series out of a violent monster franchise. But I’m guessing Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will shy away from the blood and gore that is typical of a Jurassic World or Jurassic Park movie and instead focus more on the travails of the six teens as they get more than they bargained for out of Camp Cretaceous.

Paul-Mikél Williams stars as resident dinosaur expert Darius, Jenna Ortega plays “social media sensation” Brooklynn, Ryan Potter is “self-appointed VIP” Kenji, Raini Rodriguez voices the “gregarious and enthusiastic” Sammy, Sean Giambrone is “sensitive and bookish” Ben, and Kausar Mohammed plays world-class athlete Yaz. Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell also star in recurring roles as camp counselors.

The series was developed by Zack Stentz, who also doubles as consulting producer. Lane Lueras also serves as executive producer alongside franchise creator Spielberg, Jurassic World director Trevorrow and longtime franchise producer Marshall.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous launches on Netflix on September 18, 2020.