The kids of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are having one of the worst camp experiences in TV history, and it’s about to stretch out for even longer with the newly confirmed season 2. Netflix dropped a teaser revealing that the DreamWorks-animated Jurassic World spin-off series is set to bring more dinosaur destruction to Netflix in 2021. Watch the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 teaser below.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Teaser

DreamWorks Animation announced the second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is already complete and set to debut globally on Netfix in 2021. The announcement comes only a month after the first season dropped on Netflix to positive reviews that praised this kid-friendly take on the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise. It seemed like a strange approach to take to such a bloody franchise with a notoriously high body count, but Camp Cretaceous seems to be able to walk the line between family-friendly and suspenseful.

Set during the timeline of the 2015 blockbuster film Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers who are invited for an adventure camp on Isla Nublar, only for things to go horribly awry when the dinosaurs break out of the park. They were left to fend for their lives on the island, and it seems like things haven’t gotten much better for them, as they stranded campers struggle to survive in the empty, dinosaur-ridden park. The second season takes the show beyond the events of the Jurassic World film, though presumably not into the timeline of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which takes place several years after the events of the previous film.

The voice cast of season 1 returns for the second season, including Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) as Darius, Jenna Ortega (You) as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter (Titans) as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez (Austin & Ally) as Sammy, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as Ben and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley) as Yaz.

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Aaron Hammersley (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), serve as showrunners and executive producers for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuts on Netflix sometime in 2021.