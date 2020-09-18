You would think that the lesson of all the Jurassic Park movies, and by extension the Jurassic World movies, is that it’s a terrible idea to visit the real, living dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. But Jurassic World Aftermath gives you the opportunity to do exactly that — in virtual reality. A new VR game coming soon to the Oculus Quest, Jurassic World Aftermath is an immersive game that allows you to run and hide from dinosaurs to your heart’s content.

Jurassic World Aftermath Trailer

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to be in a horror movie, Jurassic World Aftermath is here to answer those questions. Developed by Universal Games and Digital Platforms Team in partnership with Coatsink Games, Jurassic World Aftermath is a VR game that drops players on Isla Nublar two years after the events of Jurassic World, from which they must escape through exploration, a series of puzzles, and lots of hiding from blood-thirsty Velociraptors.

Here’s the description from the developers:

Crash-landed on Isla Nublar two years after the fall of Jurassic World, your mission to recover valuable information goes disastrously wrong when you find yourself trapped in an abandoned research facility. Your only hope of escape is to recover the confidential research for your employers on the mainland as quickly as possible, all while being hunted by deadly Velociraptors unwittingly set loose during the island’s evacuation. To survive in this adventure, you’ll need to explore the research facility, solve puzzles, and find ways to distract and hide from the ferocious Velociraptors that stalk your every move.

Created in “vibrant cell-shaded visuals” to “enhance the intensity and the thrills,” the game is said to include “action-packed dinosaur encounters” that require quick-thinking, skill, and “a little bit of luck to survive.” There will also be tools and devices to solve puzzles, which will hopefully give you a break from hiding and let your heart rate slow down a bit.

This is not the only Jurassic World content we’re being fed during the long wait for Jurassic World: Dominion. A new kid-friendly DreamWorks animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous recently debuted on Netflix to fairly positive reviews. Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

The single-player survival game Jurassic World Aftermath is slated to release “soon,” according to the developers. See more information about the launch here.