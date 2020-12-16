In the original Jurassic Park, one of the most suspenseful scenes has John Hammond’s grandchildren Lex and Tim running and hiding from a pack of velociraptors that have found their way inside the park’s visitor center. This week, you can know the terror of being pursued by these bloodthirsty clever girls yourself with the release of Jurassic World Aftermath, a new virtual reality game available on the Oculus Quest. Get a glimpse at the game below.

Jurassic World Aftermath Trailer

Jurassic World Aftermath is a new entry in the dinosaur franchise that takes place between Jurassic World and the sequel Fallen Kingdom. Players take on the role of Sam, a security expert and professional smuggler who crash lands on Isla Nublar. Still tasked with recovering valuable information on the island, the quest goes horribly wrong when you find yourself trapped in one of the abandoned research facilities with velociraptors in hot pursuit.

Using stealth tactics and distractions, you’ll have to figure out how to get the research you came there for while surviving the ferocious velociraptors that stalk your every move. There might also be a dilophosaurus creeping around and waiting to spit venom at your face. The trailer also teases the presence of a tyrannosaurus rex around the plane crash site.

Though you won’t see any familiar Jurassic Park or Jurassic World characters in this game, apparently you’ll hear them by way of recorded conversations between a new character, park geneticist Dr. Mia Everett (Laura Bailey of The Last of Us: Part II), and B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcom.

While the gameplay looks rather thrilling and tense, I’m not sure how I feel about the cel-shaded art style. It makes me wonder if it was an artistic decision or rather a cheaper way of making a game that didn’t need to look as realistic as the film franchise. Or maybe it’s merely a choice that allows for an environment where it’s easier to control the lighting without making it look more photorealistic. Either way, I’m sure it’s the gameplay that will shine in the experience.

Jurassic World Aftermath arrives on the Oculus Quest tomorrow, December 17. Be sure to come back tomorrow morning for our first impressions of the virtual reality velociraptor encounter. In the meantime, head to the game’s Oculus page to learn more.