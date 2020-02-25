Jurassic World 3 is now filming; in fact, it just started filming – and with that news comes the official title. Are you ready for it? Should I make you wait until after the jump to see it? How much longer can I drag this out? Okay, that’s enough. It’s called Jurassic World: Dominion.

Colin Trevorrow just casually dropped the title of Jurassic World 3 like it was nothing. The director revealed the title via the slate above, which doubles as an announcement that Jurassic World: Dominion is now filming. The third entry in Trevorrow’s Jurassic World trilogy, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Dominion follows the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where dinosaurs have made it to the mainland. Trevorrow is directing a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. Worth noting: this particular scene above is being filmed on actual film – 75mm. Neat!

Jurassic World mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both returning, along with Fallen Kingdom co-stars Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda, and original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are back as well. Beyond that, there’s not a whole lot of information about the film. It’s safe to assume the plot will involve dinosaurs now running amock in the “real world.” It’s also safe to assume that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will continue to have zero chemistry with one another. Trevorrow also revealed that the film is going to serve as a sequel to the entire franchise, not just his trilogy:

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again. The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it ‘Jurassic Park VI’, because it is. You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

And hey, bringing back the original three leads of Jurassic Park is cool! Provided they actually have something to do in the movie, and aren’t just onboard for brief cameos. Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.