Jurassic World has gotten the focus of LEGO when it comes to building playsets, but the original Jurassic Park is finally getting some time in the spotlight with a massive new set that brings to life one of the most iconic setpieces from the film.

LEGO has announced the Jurassic Park T-Rex Rampage set (albeit under the Jurassic World banner), which allows builders to create the huge gate that Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) drive through when they first enter John Hammond’s (Richard Attenborough) unique and soon-to-go-wrong theme park. Plus, there’s also an incredible, buildable tyrannosaurus rex. Get a look at the Jurassic Park LEGO set below.

Jurassic Park LEGO Set

The trigger-activated gate is framed by a wall, but it’s not just the gate that you’re building with the 3,120 piece set. In fact, the backside of the gate is a little bit of a weird creation, because it recreates seven scenes inspired by the movie, such as John Hammond’s dining room (with green Jell-O mold, Ray Arnold’s control room, the toilet where the lawyer dies, a bunker for Ian Malcolm, the power shed with Ellie Sattler, and the dinosaur incubator with Alan Grant. There’s also a Dennis Nedry with inkface and shaving cream can.

Here’s a rundown of everything else included in the Jurassic Park LEGO set, which will cost you $249.99:

This dinosaur toy set includes 6 minifigures: John Hammond, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry, plus a baby dinosaur figure.

Brick-built LEGO® T. rex dinosaur toy features snapping jaws, poesable head, arms, legs and tail.

The brick-built LEGO® version of the original Jurassic Park’s iconic gate has an opening function, jungle leaves and flame elements.

The wall framing the gate features a buildable dinosaur nest with 2 cracked egg elements at the top and other brick-built scenes inspired by the movie, including: a bunker with a buildable bed for Ian Malcolm, flashlight and fire extinguisher, plus ladder and display case elements; power shed for scene with Ellie Sattler; John Hammond’s dining room with table and minifigure chair, plus ice cream, spoon and 3 cookie elements; Ray Arnold’s control room with a buildable desk, 3 computers and a minifigure chair; scene with a buildable bathroom; scene for Dennis Nedry with a buildable mud slide and shaving cream can.

This display toy model also includes a buildable minifigure display stand with T. rex facts plate.

Accessory elements include John Hammond’s hat and cane, and Alan Grant’s hat and dinosaur claw.

John Hammond, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry minifigures are new for June 2019.

This collectible toy building set includes 3,120 pieces and makes a great dinosaur gift for adults.

Jurassic Park gate measures over 16” (42cm) high, 18” (48cm) wide and 5” (14cm) deep.

T. rex dinosaur measures over 8” (22cm) high, 27” (69cm) long and 6” (17cm) wide

The Jurassic Park LEGO set releases in LEGO Stores and the LEGO Shop online on July 1, 2019. If you’re a LEGO VIP member, you’ll be able to get it starting on June 19, 2019.