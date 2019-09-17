Jupiter’s Legacy is off to a shaky start. Netflix’s adaptation of the Mark Millar superhero comic book has lost showrunner Steven S. DeKnight, who stepped down over creative differences. But DeKnight’s exit comes halfway through production of the eight-episode first season, leaving Netflix scrambling for a replacement as filming continues.

Deadline broke the news that Steven S. DeKnight has stepped down as Jupiter’s Legacy showrunner over “creative differences.” Netflix has begun search for a replacement as the series continues production of the eight-episode first season. Filming has been completed for the first four episodes, according to Deadline, but there are no plan for the series to go on hiatus while a new showrunner is being found. Efforts are being made for a “continuous production and a smooth transition,” Deadline reports.

DeKnight wrote and directed the first episode of the series in addition to serving as showrunner. But once a new showrunner comes on board, the new creative team could likely change direction on the show with possible reshoots taking place. It’s unclear whether DeKnight will keep his title as executive producer alongside Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott. Deadline also notes that DeKnight’s multi-year overall deal is in contention.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Millar and artist Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is one of the many comic book adaptations in the works at Netflix under Millarworld’s exclusive deal with the streaming giant. Jupiter’s Legacy specifically follows the adventures of superpowered children struggling to live up to the feats of their legendary first-generation superhero parents.

Here is the synopsis for Jupiter’s Legacy:

A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

The cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Matt Lanter and Mike Wade. No release date has yet been set.