Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, is preparing to teach a whole new generation of film composers. The composer behind the scores of films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Deadpool, is launching the SCORE Academy, an annual year-long program that offers emerging composing talents the chance at hands-on instruction with him.

Created in collaboration with ASCAP, The SCORE Academy “aims to raise students skill sets to the highest level in all aspects of scoring, sound design programming, music production, music technology and film music business.”

“I have always been a passionate advocate of making education accessible to all, and my SCORE Academy will provide the hands-on tuition and training that’s required to make it as a composer,” said Tom Holkenborg. “Vocational education in this field is invaluable, and SCORE Academy will equip our students with the tools they need to succeed.”

The full-contact curriculum, designed by Holkenborg himself, will mentor selected emerging film composers by taking a “deep dive” into production, including courses on mixing, building sample libraries, working in surround sound, cue structure, sample and plug-in usage, and other technical skills uniquely suited to the film industry.

The course sounds like it’s a unique course that will prepare them specifically for working in the film industry, as opposed to classical training given in most music academies. While it sounds niche as hell, it does make sense that this is a course that would benefit aspiring film composers, as there is more of a technical aspect to the work, as well as a requirement to work with directors, writers, and various other creators. I’m not sure if Junkie XL is exactly the renowned film composer that most aspiring composers would prefer to work with, but Holkenborg does seem to have a passion for teaching the ins and outs of film composing, having already produced three seasons of the YouTube tutorial series Studio Time.

While it will be offered annually to students for free, there is a $100 application fee for SCORE Academy in order that each application can be given a comprehensive review. Applicants can apply here.