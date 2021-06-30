Our latest look at Disney’s new action-adventure film Jungle Cruise has arrived in the form of a rivalry! In celebration of the one-month countdown to the film’s release on July 30, Disney debuted two trailers for the upcoming film.

The dueling teasers are character-focused, separately spotlighting lead actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (and giving the performers a minute to take joking jabs at one another). Watch the new Jungle Cruise trailers below.

Jungle Cruise Trailers

Jungle Cruise follows Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), a cynical but noble steamboat captain who reluctantly agrees to escort the eccentric scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on her search for the Tree of Life. In typical buddy-action-comedy fashion, the two are near opposites, with completely different goals, forced to work together for survival.

Along their way, they encounter a star-studded series of obstacles, including Edgar Ramirez as Aguire, a mercenary guiding a rival expedition, and Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, a deranged aristocrat leading a military expedition on the same journey. Also along for the ride is actor and comedian Jack Whitehall as Houghton’s younger brother, Paul Giamatti as a crusty, cartoonish harbormaster with a patterned suit and a pink cockatoo.

Remember when award-winning director Martin Scorsese compared another Disney property to theme park rides? Well, the jokes really write themselves here. Jungle Cruise is literally a film based on a theme park attraction and honestly, doesn’t seem to be trying to be anything more. The opening of Frank’s trailer shows the steamboat captain leading a group of customers along the river with all the hijinks and jumps cares of an actual ride, and the rest of the footage follows suit. Frank and Lily have a number of set-pieces to traverse and villainous figures to defeat (including the mystical and somewhat hard to look at snake god). Jungle Cruise really does seem to put Frank and Lily on a much more interactive and dangerous version of the Disney theme park ride.

Are you Team Frank or Team Lily?

Who doesn’t love a good rivalry? The best part of the two trailers is getting to see bits of the Jungle Cruise journey from Frank and Lily’s alternate perspectives. It seems like figuring out the dynamics of their relationship will be a significant part of the movie. Still, it’s hard to imagine choosing between the bombastic charisma of Dwayne Johnson and the winning charm of Emily Blunt. Thankfully, we may not have to.

In 2018, /Film’s Hoai-Tran Bui had the chance to visit the Jungle Cruise set and speak with producer Beau Flynn about the chemistry and interaction between Blunt and Johnson’s characters. Flynn said that the two actors are the “core” of Jungle Cruise, adding:

There’s a big, beautiful love story here… And really primarily because of the beautiful writing and great direction, but also Dwayne and Emily is… that crazy … combustible energy.”

As shown in the trailer, Blunt and Johnson have no trouble bouncing off of each other. With their magnetic personalities combined, there’s no telling where their dynamic will lead.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.