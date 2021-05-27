Any movie based on a theme park ride is going to raise some eyebrows. But it looks like it could be smooth sailing for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a new adventure movie based on one of the first Disney theme park attractions, which takes passengers on a riverboat cruise through the major rivers of Asia, Africa, and South America. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Jungle Cruise as two adventurers searching for priceless treasure on a treacherous trip down the Amazon, and it clearly shares the same popcorn DNA as Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. Watch the new Jungle Cruise trailer below.

Jungle Cruise Trailer

Jungle Cruise is clearly aiming to become this generation’s Pirates of the Caribbean: a fun, splashy, buckwild popcorn flick based on a theme park ride and anchored by charismatic actors. And this latest trailer gives us a hint of that, all fast-paced and raring for adventure. But I have to admit my excitement for Jungle Cruise was tempered until I heard that Jesse Plemons, who plays the villain of the piece, teased of his performance: “It’s as big as I’m capable of being.”

Jesse Plemons going big? How big are we talking? Because we’ve already seen the talented character actor go pretty big in Game Night, albeit in a more creepy, reserved fashion. Well, according to this trailer, Plemons going big means putting on a ridiculous German accent and shooting a torpedo at Johnson and Blunt. Okay, yes, I’m all in for big Jesse Plemons.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

Here’s the synopsis for Jungle Cruise:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. See the new Drew Struzan-inspired poster art below.