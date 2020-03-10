It’s time yet again for Disney to turn one of their theme park rides into a big blockbuster. Jungle Cruise follows in the footsteps of the successful Pirates of the Caribbean series, taking the Jungle Cruise ride and adapting it into an action-packed, effects-filled adventure with some charismatic leads. Those leads are Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who play a reluctantly paired duo searching for the Tree of Life. Watch the latest Jungle Cruise trailer below.

Jungle Cruise Trailer

Jungle Cruise has a lot going for it. It looks like the time of charming, old school adventure flick that can draw a crowd. It has two very likable leads – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. And it’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who specializes in trashy-yet-stylish movies like The Shallows and Orphan. We can only hope all of those elements come together here to result in a film worth checking out. I’m a big fan of Collet-Serra’s work, so his involvement alone has me curious. I never imagined him making a big Disney movie, but here we are!

Based on the Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise “is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.” The film is set during the early 20th century, and in the story, “a riverboat captain named Frank takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.”

In addition to Johnson and Blunt, Jungle Cruise features Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The screenplay comes via Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, J. D. Payne, and Patrick McKay – and having multiple screenwriters on a project like this isn’t always a great sign. Still, I have my fingers crossed. And the movie sure looks fun.

Jungle Cruise opens July 24, 2020.