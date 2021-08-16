Disney’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, premiered in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access just a few weeks ago. The feature film based on the popular theme park attraction, however, continues to cruise along to more audiences with a upcoming digital release and a Blu-ray release set for later this year.

Jungle Cruise Sails to Digital Before Adventuring to Blu-Ray

Digital access to Jungle Cruise on other platforms besides Disney+ Premier Access will be available on August 31. The fancy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version will take a bit longer, but will ship out later this year on November 16.

These releases also come with additional bonus features in the form of deleted scenes, commentary and more. Curious what specific bonuses you’d get if you buy the digital or Blu-ray version? Sail on down to the next section to learn more.

A Fleet of Bonus Features

Arguably one of the more unique additions for these releases is the “Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode” option. If you select this mode during your viewing of the movie, fun facts, Easter eggs, and trivia tidbits will pop up during the movie.

The offering also has some behind-the-scenes features. The first is called “It’s A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise.” In this clip, director Jaume Collet-Serra along with others on the cast and crew discuss making the movie. The second one — “Dwayne And Emily: Undoubtedly Funny” — includes stars Johnson and Blunt cracking jokes as they show viewers around the Jungle Cruise set.

Still another bonus is called “Creating The Amazon.” This behind-the-scenes feature explores how the Jungle Cruise crew created the world of the movie, including how they built the movie’s river town in Kauai and how they made Proxima, that lovable jaguar, the character that it is.

Those who love the historic ride will also enjoy the segment, “Once A Skip, Always A Skip,” where Disneyland Skippers talk about their experience helming the ride.

And last but not least, there are the deleted scenes and outtakes. Here are the titles for the deleted scenes, which should give you an inkling of what each entails:

MacGregor Drives The Boat

MacGregor Water Skis

Joachim And Nilo On The Dock

Frank Talks To Proxima & Lily’s Nightmares

Sub Gets Stuck

Proxima Surprises MacGregor

Frank Gets The Cold Shoulder

Trader Sam And Lily Walk In The Jungle

MacGregor And Trader Sam Say Goodbye

Frank Makes Tea For Lily

The Backside Of Water

Disney’s Jungle Cruise arrives on all major digital platforms on August 31, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on November 16, 2021.