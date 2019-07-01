The Jumanji 3 has just changed up the game with the arrival of two new players in the form of…Danny DeVito and Danny Glover? The septuagenarians don’t seem like people who would get anywhere near video games, but they get pulled into the magical jungle world of Jumanji regardless in Jumanji: The Next Level, the highly anticipated sequel to Sony’s 2017 mega-hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

This time, DeVito and Glover’s characters — two cranky grandpas who happen to be in the same house when the Jumanji game malfunctions — are swapped into the bodies of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. That’s right, this is a whole movie of Dwayne Johnson doing a Danny DeVito impression. Watch the Jumanji The Next Level trailer below.

Jumanji The Next Level Trailer

We’d long theorized that the upcoming Jumanji film would switch things up by putting returning kid actors Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner in different avatar bodies, but we couldn’t have anticipated DeVito and Glover joining the game — literally. In Jumanji: The Next Level, DeVito plays Wolff’s grandfather while Glover is his friend who happens to be visiting when the game malfunctions and sucks everyone in. Turner’s awkward teen Martha ends up back in the Ruby Roundhouse avatar (Karen Gillan), but everyone else is jumbled up: Blain’s Anthony ends up taking Professor Sheldon Oberon (Jack Black) while DeVito and Glover find themselves swapped with none other than Dr. Bravestone (Johnson) and Franklin Finbar (Hart), respectively. Cue: several minutes of jokes as Ruby and Professor Sheldon have to explain what a video game is to Bravestone and Finbar.

Already this sequel looks like a riot — Johnson surprised in the last film with his ability to emulate a vulnerably teenage boy, and now the prospect of him doing a two-hour Danny DeVito impression is just hilarious. Hart is having a blast too, leaning into his cranky Glover persona. While Jack Black’s black teenager persona could potentially wear thin, it seems like Gillan is relishing in stepping up to the protagonist role, as as Ruby realizes the game is “busted” and they must undergo a new quest to find Spencer (Wolff) and Bethany (Iseman), now mysteriously missing. Also returning for Jumanji 3 will be Nick Jonas’ character, who ended up being played by Colin Hanks, also set to return. Rhys Darby is also back as the game’s guide, Nigel. Awkwafina is another newcomer entering the game, and we get a glimpse of her in the trailer.

Jake Kasdan will be back behind the camera as director, and the script will again be written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13, 2019.