After the sensational box office success of 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, director Jake Kasdan and co. knew they had to bring its sequel to a whole new level. And they did more than simply title the third Jumanji film Jumanji: The Next Level. They brought in two legendary comedians in the form of Danny DeVito and Danny Glover — for about the 15 minutes of the movie. The rest of the movie will consist of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart doing DeVito and Glover impressions, respectively. Genius.

Jumanji: The Next Level takes us back into the world of the video game, which has now malfunctioned and accidentally pulled in DeVito and Glover’s cranky grandpas, swapping them in the bodies of Johnson’s Dr. Bravestone and Hart’s Franklin Finbar. Shenanigans naturally ensue. Watch the new Jumanji The Next Level trailer below.

Jumanji The Next Level Trailer

Kasdan and returning writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner certainly know how to put a fresh twist on a familiar concept — reviving Jumanji, a moderately successful 1995 family comedy centering on a magical board game, and turning it into the best video game adaptation not based on a video game. This time, Jumanji: The Next Level takes us out of the jungle, into vast deserts and frosty mountains, which must be traversed by a fractured and very confused group of humans stuck in the bodies of video game avatars. Kid actors Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner return in Jumanji: The Next Level, with Iseman, Blain, and Turner’s characters diving into the game after Wolff is accidentally sucked in. But something goes wrong, and it’s up to Turner’s awkward teen Martha, who ends up back in the Ruby Roundhouse avatar (Gillan), Blain’s Anthony, now in Jack Black‘s body, to fix it.

Also returning for Jumanji 3 will be Nick Jonas’ character, who ended up being played by Colin Hanks, also set to return. Rhys Darby is also back as the game’s guide, Nigel. Awkwafina is another newcomer entering the game.

Here is the synopsis for Jumanji: The Next Level:

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Jumanji: The Next Level swings into theaters on December 13, 2019.