Danny Glover Joins the ‘Jumanji’ Sequel Cast

The Jumanji sequel cast keeps getting bigger and better. On the heels of Danny Devito and Awkwafina joining the cast of the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, Danny Glover has now been announced to board Jumanji 3 in an undisclosed role.

Variety reports that Danny Glover is joining the cast of the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel in a role that is being kept under wraps, much like the still-secret storyline.

Glover will be welcomed into the fold by new additions Devito and Awkwafina as well as original cast members Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. In addition to the original cast, Jake Kasdan is set to return as director. The script will be penned by Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner, who worked on the previous film.

Glover is probably best known for his Lethal Weapons role, but he’s carved out a career for himself in the past decade as a character actor who appears in both indie dramas and offbeat comedies. He never makes boring choices for sure, so I’m intrigued to see what he’ll be doing in the still-untitled Jumanji 3.

Jumanji 3 comes two years after 2017’s mega-hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was a loose sequel to the Robin Williams 1995 Jumanji. The 2017 film followed a group of teens that get sucked into a video game and are turned into avatars on a jungle adventure. It’s uncertain whether the sequel will follow the same format with a new group of unwitting video game players, or whether it will follow an entirely new narrative. With so many comedy heavyweights joining the cast, I couldn’t fathom them being used simply as NPC characters.

Whatever the case, you can bet it will make a ton of money. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a huge hit, earning $962 million worldwide and a warm critical reception thanks to the enthusiastic performances from Johnson, Black, and Gillan in particular, who gamely sold the most ridiculous scenarios. (Jack Black talking to his penis!)

Jumanji 3 is set to hit theaters on December 13, 2019.