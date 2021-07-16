Julia Child’s impact on the culinary world is immense. She’s one of the world’s most famous chefs for very good reason — she paved the way for the many beloved cooking shows that populate YouTube and Food Network today. More than that, she changed the way people cooked in their own kitchens, fearlessly introducing Americans to French styles and cuisines.

Hopefully, she isn’t a name you know simply because of the Meryl Streep and Amy Adams film, Julie & Julia. That film tells Julia’s story in tandem with another, but her legacy is so much bigger than it has time to prove. Thankfully, Julia’s story has and will continue to be told as her influence reaches new generations. Its most recent retelling comes in the form of an upcoming Sony documentary about her life.

Check out the trailer for Julia below.

Julia Trailer

The charm of Julia Child was that she was entirely unpretentious. She had an untraditional foray into the culinary world, having started cooking in her early 30s, with her first cookbook published when she was 49. Though she attended Le Cordon Bleu in France and became known for French cuisine, her recipes never felt unattainable. Her instruction was for home cooks — not uncomplicated, but deeply understanding. Failure was a welcome part of her process and she encouraged the same from her audience.

And it’s quite an audience that she had. Julia Child stole all of American’s heart and quickly became known for her TV show, The French Chef. As the trailer says, she was the first “rockstar chef.” We’re so used to cooking shows now, starring different combinations of Michelin star chefs, celebrities, and amateur cooks. But so many of them only exist because Julia solved the secret sauce recipe needed to make these shows work: food and personality. Food is a uniting force, something we can share and each feel capable of, but it’s made so much better by a sense of humor and heart. Julia understood that before anyone else.

America’s First Celebrity Chef

The documentary embraces Julia’s work, using archival footage and personal photos to trace her life from childhood to success. Interviews frame the finer details but also prove how much of an inspiration he continues to be. Thanks to Julie & Julia, the border details of her life are well known but this is a chance to truly understand the woman behind the legacy.

For filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West, this isn’t their first time telling the story of a larger-than-life inspiration. Their 2018 documentary RBG told the life story of Ruth Bader Ginsberg and earned 2 Oscar nominations.

Cohen and West produce also produce Julia, along with Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Holly Siegel.

As of now, the film has no release date. Check out the official synopsis below!