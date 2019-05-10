In the twilight of Judy Garland‘s career, she would perform a five-week sold-out show in London, right before her last concert appearance in Copenhagen in 1969 and right before her tragic death mere months later. The upcoming biopic Judy centers on that week-long show, while touching on her bright career and a life marked by ecstatic highs and depressing lows. Renée Zellwegger transforms into the legendary actress and singer in the Judy trailer.

Judy Trailer

Somewhere over the rainbow is an Oscar lying in wait for Renée Zellwegger, who takes her turn at playing a tragic woman singing a sad song with a quivering voice (hey, it worked for Anne Hathaway). But playing Judy Garland in what was being primed to be her comeback seems fitting for Zellwegger who like Garland, burst on the scene as a young ingenue but has all but disappeared from the movie scene in recent years. Now she’s making her own comeback in Judy, which hits all the key music biopic beats that would get it buzz for the Oscar race.

Based on Peter Quilter’s play End of the Rainbow, Judy is adapted for the screen by Lovesick and The Crown’s Tom Edge, and directed by Rupert Goold. The film takes place in 1968 as Judy arrives in London for her sold-out run at the nightclub Talk of the Town, while flashing through moments in her life and career, as well as highlighting her struggles with addiction.

Judy also stars Finn Wittrock as Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft, and Michael Gambon as her manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey plays Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft, while Gemma-Leah Devereux plays her daughter Liza Minnelli.

Here is the synopsis for Judy:

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”

Judy opens in theaters on September 27, 2019.