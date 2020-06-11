Frozen star Josh Gad has been bringing a lot of joy to fans of some of the most beloved films of all time thanks to his web series Reunited Apart. On the series so far, Gad has virtually reunited the cast and filmmakers of The Goonies, Back to the Future, Splash, and Lord of the Rings, and now it sounds like there’s something strange in his neighborhood, because he put in a call to the Ghostbusters.

Reunited Apart will debut its Ghostbusters episode next Monday June 15, and an amusing teaser has arrived to whet your appetite for the supernatural. Believe me when I say that you will be surprised at who they got to call in for the Ghostbusters reunion. Check out the Reunited Apart Ghostbusters reunion teaser below.

Reunited Apart Ghostbusters Reunion

Josh Gad makes a call to director Jason Reitman, who is directing the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife (pushed back from a release this summer to next March), and initially he’s very enthusiastic to do an episode for his movies like Thank You for Smoking or Juno (I’d really love to see the latter). But then Reitman realizes that Josh Gad is only using him to get to his father, Ivan Reitman, the director of the original Ghostbusters franchise.

Ivan Reitman gets on the call, and he’s very excited to be on Reunited Apart to talk about the political romantic comedy Dave with Kevin Kline. But of course, Gad wants the Ghostbusters goods, and he gets them when Annie Potts (who played Ghostbusters receptionist Janine Melnitz) gets on the call and clears Gad for everything he needs by asking him that one key question from Ghostbusters:

“Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?”

That’s when we get the roll call for who will be calling in to the Ghostbusters reunion, and it miraculously includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver, in addition to Ivan Reitman and Annie Potts. I can’t remember the last time all of them got together like this, so it’s going to be a real treat. Plus, Jason Reitman will be involved too, so maybe we’ll get some new details about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Sadly, Rick Moranis isn’t anywhere to be seen in this teaser. However, Josh Gad is supposed to star in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel with him, so I’m wondering if he’s keeping Moranis’ involvement a secret since he’s been the cast member who is consistently missing from any Ghostbusters reunions from the past, even more than Bill Murray.

The Ghostbusters episode of Reunited Apart will stream live on Monday, June 15 at 12:00 P.M. ET/9:00 A.M. PT on Josh Gad’s YouTube channel, and it will be available to watch whenever you want immediately after.