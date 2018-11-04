With his directorial debut Mid90s in theaters now, Jonah Hill headed to Saturday Night Live to host the late night sketch comedy show for a fifth time. That meant it was time for him to join the famed Five-Timers Club, but as you’ll see below, the exclusive club has changed in the years since the #MeToo movement came along.

Otherwise, the Jonah Hill hosted Saturday Night Live brought some big laughs with a lot of energy, though it was all amidst a lot of flubs, some of which brought about more laughs. Overall, this was a solid return for SNL after a little break, so let’s dive into all the best and worst sketches for more.

The Best

Political Musical – This is a more refined, pre-recorded version of the recurring woke high school theatre show that pops up on SNL every now and then mixed with the traditional Broadway parod, and it works incredible well. Not only is the over the top theatrical performance spoofed fantastically, but the tone deaf content and reaction from critics, audience members and the voiceover guy make it that much funnier.

Benihana – It takes a special kind of host to have their own recurring character on SNL, and Jonah Hill always brings back his precocious six-year old character Adam Grossman when he returns. This time the sketch was a little clumsy, but the line flubs did bring about some natural breaks in character and big laughs between Jonah Hill and Leslie Jones, especially when he tries to sings reggae songs. He’s six!

Midterm Ad – With the midterm elections just around the corner, Democrats are hoping for a blue wave to push back at Republican policies, and they’re totally confident in victory…right? This is a great ad that pokes fun at the uncertainty of a Democratic win at the polls in the coming week, especially at a time when sheer human decency is being challenged at every turn.

HuckaPM – Aidy Bryant shows physical comedy here along the lines of what Chris Farley used to do every week on SNL. Plus, her recurring portrayal of the lying monster called Sarah Huckabee Sanders couldn’t be better.