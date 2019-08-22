Can the world handle something as twisted as a Joker sequel!? We might find out! Director Todd Phillips recently revealed that he had such a good time working with Joaquin Phoenix that he’s more than game for a sequel – as long as the first film is a hit, and as long as Phoenix wants to come back for more. Since the upcoming Joker film is an origin story of sorts, the sequel would likely involve the second phase of his wild and crazy career of crime.

Todd Phillips is more than ready to give audiences more Joker. Speaking with Total Film, the filmmaker said:

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week,. There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

Keep in mind that Phillips isn’t saying a Joker sequel will definitely happen. But if the movie is a hit, and Phoenix is up for more, there’s a very good chance it could. The first reactions to the film are going to start filtering in very soon as it makes it debut first at the Venice Film Festival at the end of this month, and then at TIFF next month. At that point, we’ll start to have a better idea of how this whole endeavor is going to turn out.

I remain curious. I don’t have much faith in Phillips as a writer and director, but I do think Phoenix is one of the best actors working today. With that in mind, Joker might be a must-see for his performance alone. I have no doubt that no matter how the movie itself turns out, Phoenix will deliver the goods. He always does.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, and Frances Conroy. The film opens everywhere October 4, 2019.