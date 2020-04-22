Hey, remember Joker? It seemed like such a huge deal last year, and it eventually won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar. But the dark, violent film from Todd Phillips kind of feels like yesterday’s news at the moment – especially with everything else going on right now. Despite this – or perhaps because of it – Warner Bros. just released a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes featurette for the film online.

Joker Featurette

I’m a little befuddled as to why Warner Bros. would release this Joker featurette. I really don’t know. I just know that Joker, which was a huge hit and a big talking point in 2019, already feels like an afterthought.

But before you start calling for my head on a pike, let me add that I’m not here to bash Joker. In fact, I gave the film a positive review. Is it a great movie? Absolutely not. But it’s well-made, pretty effective, and I do think Phoenix gives a truly memorable performance. That said, I’m still not entire sure why WB is releasing this featurette – which was one of the special features on the Blu-ray/digital release – right now.

This featurette is all about how Phillips and Phoenix dreamed-up their take on the Joker, which strays considerably from the comic book version. You know all this, right? You’ve seen Joker by now? You know – the movie where he dances down the steps? And yells at Robert De Niro? Anyway, if you’ve been jonesing for some fresh Joker content, your time is now. So put on your big clown shoes and dance.