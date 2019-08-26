Warner Bros. has shared several Joker clips through the film’s Instagram page, and all six clips contain brief flashes of imagery which, when pieced together, reveals that a full trailer for the film is coming later this week. Check out all of the clips below, including new footage of failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) trying to shut himself inside his own refrigerator. Pro tip: don’t try that at home.



Joker Clips

You probably noticed the quick flashes embedded within those clips. A Twitter user paused them all at the right time and pieced the images together, which reveal the following message:

August 28 is this Wednesday, so we don’t have much longer to wait until we get a fresh look at director Todd Phillips‘ twisted new feature.

Joaquin Phoenix remains the key reason we’re even remotely interested in this new Joker film. He’s one of the most transformative, dynamic performers working today, and when this movie inevitably proves to be as divisive as we’re all expecting, I suspect the one thing everyone will agree on will be that Phoenix’s talents as an actor are indisputable. (Bonus: he studied the real medical condition of people with pathological laughter as inspiration for his character’s laugh in the film.)

“We all have sinned,” Phoenix said when talking about why he ended up joining this movie. “And I thought that here was this film, and these characters, where it wouldn’t be easy for you as an audience. There are times where you’re going to feel yourself connected to him, and rooting for him, and times when you should be repulsed by him. And I like that idea of challenging the audience, and challenging myself to explore a character like that.”

We’ve been on quite the whirlwind with this project here at /Film, scoffing at it when it was first announced, scratching our heads at Robert De Niro joining the cast as a character similar to one in The Kings of Comedy, and eventually kinda-sorta being won over by the whole thing because at least it seems to be taking a big swing. I think we’ve all cooled on it a little bit in the weeks since, but without having seen it yet, I can appreciate (in theory) that Phillips is stepping into the studio world of intellectual property and making something that very few other people would have made. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if the movie turns out to be any good.

Joker premieres at the Venice Film Festival (where Phillips thinks it can actually win the top prize) and hits theaters for the rest of us on October 4, 2019.