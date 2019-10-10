Scarlett Johansson knees Sam Rockwell in the crotch in an office filled with Nazi clones: It sounds like the beginning of the most absurd joke, but it is in fact part of Taika Waititi‘s anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit. 20th Century Fox has released a new Jojo Rabbit clip which unveils just a little more of this bizarre, heartfelt comedy about a young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) in Nazi Germany whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. Watch the new Jojo Rabbit clip below.

Jojo Rabbit Clip

Johansson’s Rosie is understandably angry at Rockwell’s Nazi captain, whose negligence resulted in her son Jojo getting a grenade blown in his face, and a scar and limp to prove it. But she has to turn to him to give her naive son a job while she’s at work, and there are your expected list of duties working for the Hitler Youth: Deskwork, hanging up propaganda posters, or taking the blue-eyed Aryan clones for a walk. The last is a throwaway line casually rattled off by Rebel Wilson‘s Nazi officer, along with a brief shot of the aforementioned clones, before Jojo quickly forgets about them — another piece of comedic genius from the director behind Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Stephen Merchant and Thomasin McKenzie also star in Jojo Rabbit, which has earned critical raves since it made its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. /Film reviewer Chris Evangelista was one of those raves, writing in his review that “Jojo Rabbit wants to ascribe to the belief that there’s always a chance for redemption and that the best way to stamp out evil is to allow kindness to prevail.”

Here is the synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:

Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Jojo Rabbit opens in theaters on October 18, 2019.