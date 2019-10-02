Jojo Rabbit has a lot to say about hate and love, especially since Taika Waititi‘s anti-hate satirical film is about Nazis. But it’s probably best said by Scarlett Johansson‘s Rose, the mother of the titular Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a lonely German boy whose imaginary friend happens to be Hitler (Waititi). Watch Rose teach Jojo a valuable lesson about love in the new Jojo Rabbit clip below.

Jojo Rabbit Clip

“Love is the strongest thing in the world,” Rose gently states to a disbelieving Jojo, who counters that metal would actually be the strongest, followed by dynamite and muscles. But love is the central driver of the plot of Waititi’s anti-hate satire, which follows a Hitler-worshipping German boy as his values are flipped on their head. Stephen Merchant, Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell, and Thomasin McKenzie also star in Jojo Rabbit, which has earned critical raves since it made its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

/Film reviewer Chris Evangelista loved this aspect in particular about Jojo Rabbit, writing in his review that “Jojo Rabbit wants to ascribe to the belief that there’s always a chance for redemption and that the best way to stamp out evil is to allow kindness to prevail.”

Here is the synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:

Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Jojo Rabbit opens in theaters on October 18, 2019.