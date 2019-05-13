The release is still months away, but the first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaction is in! Of course, it’s not exactly from an impartial source. John Williams, who composed music for every main Star Wars movie, is hard at work scoring the Rise of Skywalker, and he’s revealed his early thoughts on the film.

When The Rise of Skywalker arrives in December, it will mark the end of an era. Not only will this be the final film in the Skywalker Saga, it will also feature the last Star Wars score composed by John Williams. “It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me,” Williams said last year. The legendary composer is already hard at work creating the Rise of Skywalker score, and during an interview with The Times, Williams shared some early thoughts on the film. Don’t worry about potential spoilers – this reaction is as vague as it gets:

“Williams beams when he talks about watching an early cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will bring the nine-film space saga to an end this Christmas. He likes what he has seen “very much” and has so far written about 25 minutes of score in about a month.”

Again, Williams isn’t exactly impartial here, but we’ll take what we can get.

It’s hard to imagine any future Star Wars films without that Williams music Go ahead and try it, I dare you. It just wouldn’t be the same, and it sure as hell wouldn’t be as effective Even the recent films he didn’t score – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story – used his themes. With his mastery of tempo, melody, musical onomatopoeia, and more, Williams has created a kind of film score in a class of its own.

“To be able to work for nearly 40 years, off and on, on the same subject and to be able to add themes and musical material to the glossary of themes that went before and try, as I have tried in the new film, to keep it organically related, is not only a unique challenge but tremendous fun,” Williams said when The Force Awakens opened. And I feel very privileged to have that very special, unique opportunity after 40 years, and to have the energy to do it. I feel nothing but great good fortune.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20, 2019.