Slashers ain’t got nothin’ on John Wick. In the span of three movies, Keanu Reeves‘s well-dressed assassin has bumped-off more people than horror icons Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers combined. That’s no small feat. It also means the only way to solve this rivalry is to make John Wick vs. Michael vs. Jason.

Bloody Disgusting has done the lord’s work, crunched the numbers and figured out that the kill count total of all three John Wick films surpasses that of the Halloween and Friday the 13th franchises – combined. If their calculations are correct, John Wick has bumped off 306 people over the course of John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Meanwhile, in the Halloween franchise, Michael Myers has ushered 140 souls off the face of the Earth. And in Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees has hacked and slashed his way through 157 (there are 181 kills total in the franchise, but remember – Jason didn’t start doing his thing until Friday the 13th Part II). That’s a total of 297 kills in more than 20 movies.

Oh, also, I guess I should point out that life is sacred, murder is not cool, and this is all for fun. There, now that that’s out of the way, this is really impressive. It took only three Wick movies to surpass 20-plus films from two of the bloodiest horror franchises to ever cut up the silver screen. Now all I can think about is a crossover movie where John Wick has to face off against Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. Make it happen, Hollywood.

And how do other horror killers rack up? Not well, I’m afraid. Our good friend Freddy Krueger, from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, has only 34 deaths to his name. Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, including remakes, has 87 kills to his name. And I’m not even going to include Pinhead from Hellraiser, because he’s not really a slasher, and he doesn’t work alone. Then there’s the Child’s Play franchise, which can claim 59 deaths – not counting the upcoming remake. What’s that? You want to know the Leprechaun series kill count too? Ugh. Well, if you insist, that total is 43.

So there you have it: John Wick is an unstoppable killing machine. For more murderous goodness, enjoy this infographic for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.