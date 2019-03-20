There’s a new John Wick Chapter 3 trailer headed our way tomorrow, but if you need more Wick in your life immediately, you’re luck. A set of character posters just arrived, giving us our first looks at some new characters – including Jason Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man, someone bound to be everyone’s new favorite figure in the franchise. See the John Wick Chapter 3 character posters below.

Life can often be very disappointing, but at least we’re lucky enough to live in a universe where the John Wick franchise exists. John Wick Chapter 3 will blast its way into theaters this year, and if that’s not enough to get you excited, check out these character posters.

First, there’s John Wick himself, as played by Keanu Reeves. He’s sitting with a dog, of course. John looks tense, but the dog looks happy. “Tick tock, Mr. Wick” says the tagline. Time is running out for John.

Next up is Halle Berry as Sofia, another assassin that John turns to for help. Sofia also has some dogs, because dogs are the lifeblood of this franchise. And all I can say is all of these dogs better make it out of the movie alive, or I’m going to be angry.

Who is this? Why it’s Ian McShane as Winston, manager of the New York Continental. Winston was nice enough to give John a head-start after John broke the rules, and therefore forfeited his life in the eyes of assassins everywhere. Winston looks to be checking his watch, probably because of the whole “tick tock, Mr. Wick” deal all these posters have going.

Laurence Fishburne is back as The Bowery King. While it’s great that Reeves’ old Matrix co-star is now in this series, it would be nice if Carrie-Anne Moss landed a role, too. Make it happen, John Wick Chapter 4.

Here’s Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York. He was nice enough to dog-sit John’s new dog in the last movie, and I’d really like an entire spin-off about this character watching dogs.

Hell yes, now we’re talking! It’s Jason Mantzoukas as a character named the Tick Tock Man, and even without seeing a single frame of him in motion, I can already tell this guy is going to be my favorite new character. The fact that Mantzoukas, a hilarious actor who has popped-up in nearly every funny show on TV in the last few years, is in this movie at all is a treat.

I think a lot of people don’t realize Anjelica Huston is in this movie, but she is. The legendary actress plays The Director, “a member of the High Table and protector of John Wick.”

Asia Kate Dillon plays “The Adjudicator, a member of the High Table.” It’s clear from all of these posters that the behind-the-scenes world John Wick operates in is going to be greatly expanded.

Here’s Saïd Taghmaoui as…well, I don’t know. His IMDb page doesn’t even list him as being in the film, and while he’s mentioned on the Wikipedia page, there’s no details on his character. We’ll have to wait and see!

Finally, here’s the new villain, Zero, played by Mark Dacascos. Dacascos told Empire Magazine that while he’s John Wick’s enemy in the film, he also has great respect for him. “He’s a huge John Wick fan,” Dacoscos said, “so you’ll see an essence of, ‘I have to kill you, but you know if I didn’t have to do that, we’d be besties!'”

John Wick Chapter 3 opens May 17.