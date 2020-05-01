Just the other day we ran a story stating that John Wick Chapter 4 was all but guaranteed to move from its May 21, 2021 release. Sure enough, Lionsgate just shuffled a whole bunch of upcoming release dates, and John Wick 4 was one of them. The Keanu Reeves sequel won’t arrive in theaters now until 2022. Spiral, the Saw reboot starring Chris Rock, is also moving – from this year to 2021.

The coronavirus isn’t just interfering with films from this year, it’s having a ripple effect with films well into next year, and beyond. Lionsgate just unveiled a whole slew of new dates for their upcoming films, including John Wick 4, Spiral, and more. Here’s the new line-up:

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story – New release date: December 10, 2021.

From Kingdom Story Company and the Erwin Brothers comes a film based on the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The Asset – New release date: April 23, 2021.

Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) and Anna (Maggie Q), two of the world’s premier assassins, traverse the globe, competing for high profile contracts. When Anna’s mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance to track down the killer and avenge his death.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – New release date: July 16, 2021.

Next summer break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you “Bridesmaids” (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB AND STAR arrive in theaters SUMMER 2021! The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans, Jr., Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Vanessa Bayer, Fortune Feimster, Rose Abdoo, Phyllis Smith and Reyn Doi.

Fatale – New release date October 30, 2020.

In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, a successful sports agent, Darren (Michael Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank), with whom he had a wild one night stand. Directed by Deon Taylor.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – New release date: August 20, 2021.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are back again as the lethal odd couple, with Salma Hayek giving them all they can handle with her attitude and her own killer instinct. The trio are forced into another life-threatening mission to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful zealot. Joining this all-star cast are Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – New release date: May 27, 2022.

The fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise, starring Keanu Reeves and directed by Chad Stahelski.

Spiral – New release date: May 21, 2021.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of “Saw.” Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (SAW II, III, and IV).

Voyagers – New release date: November 25, 2020.