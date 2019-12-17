Funnyman John Mulaney has a new Netflix offering, but it’s not another stand-up special. Instead, Mulaney has assembled a group of talented kids (and special guest stars) for John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, a delightfully weird, laugh-out-loud funny special that aims to recreate the vibe of children’s TV shows of old – with a modern, surreal twist. Watch the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch trailer below.

John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch Trailer

I’m embargoed from giving you an “official” take on John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch (check back here for my review on December 19!), which means I can’t let you know how hilarious, strange, and altogether wonderful this special is. I can’t tell you that you’re not going to want to miss this, and I certainly can’t tell you that the many, many songs featured in the show will be lodged in your head for days and days after you’ve seen it.

The special “aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets,” and comes with the following description from Mulaney himself:

I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

And just in case you need more convincing, here’s a screenshot of Jake Gyllenhaal from the special.

Yeah. You’re going to want to watch this.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch launches globally on Netflix on December 24, 2019.