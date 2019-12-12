Just in time for the holidays, John Mulaney has made a “children’s special” – John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch. As you might imagine, it’s not your normal TV kid’s show. But it is funny as hell, and full of toe-tapping dancing numbers. In a teaser below, Mulaney auditions both adults and kids for his special, and hilarity ensues (along with All That Jazz references).

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch Teaser

I’ve watched John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, but I can’t really tell you anything about it…yet. I will say this: you’re definitely going to want to watch it. And you’re definitely going to get the show’s songs stuck in your head. The series has Mulaney creating something akin to a children’s TV show from the ’80s, complete with a young, talented cast. And rather than give us a traditional trailer, Netflix has released this teaser which features Mulaney auditioning both kids and adults, and ultimately settling on the kids. It’s all done in a style very reminiscent of the opening scenes of Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz, which makes it even better.

Regarding the series, Mulaney released the following statement:

I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano.It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

The series “aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets.” John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch drops on Netflix December 24, aka Christmas Eve, so make sure you gather the entire family around the TV to watch it.