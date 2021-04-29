John Mayer is about to have a TV show – again.

The Grammy Award-winning musician behind songs like “Who Says,” “Daughters,” and “New Light” is the host of his own Instagram Live show called Current Mood (which he launched a few years back), he guest hosted The Late Late Show for multiple nights, and he even once had a VH1 comedy special called John Mayer Has a TV Show way back in 2004. But a new report says he’s “nearing a deal” to host Later with John Mayer, a talk show that will call Paramount+ its home. Get the details below.

Variety reports that if a deal goes through, the John Mayer talk show would run a new episode weekly on Paramount+. Based on a popular BBC series called Later with Jools Holland, this show would be a talk show with a performance component, “featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.”

It sounds like you’ll have to subscribe to Paramount+ to see the show on a weekly basis, but there are also plans in place “to have specials derived from the show’s performance segments air periodically” on CBS, which is under the same corporate umbrella as Paramount+. Additionally, there are conversations being had about possible tie-ins with the Grammy Awards, which are also aired on CBS. Evidently, CBS has wanted to be in business with Mayer for a long time; the network was close to signing a deal with him to host a show back in 2009, but it never came to fruition.

Mayer made headlines many years ago for saying some offensive things in interviews, and I can definitely understand why people may have written him off at that point. But personally, I’ve seen a lot of growth and maturation in him since then, and I’d encourage you to dip back in and check out the stuff he’s done since then. (I genuinely love his music, and have since the early 2000s.) He’s largely stayed out of the limelight in recent years, stepping in as a guitar player in the band Dead & Company, touring the country doing combo comedy/music shows with his pal Dave Chappelle (Mayer once appeared in a memorable sketch on Chappelle’s Show), and focusing on making music and connecting with fans through Current Mood and TikTok. This might be the thing that actually gets me to subscribe to Paramount+.