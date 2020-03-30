John Krasinski wants some good news amid the seemingly endless barrage of bad news about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And nothing brightens people’s days more than a mini The Office reunion. Krasinski is giving the people what they want with his new online show Some Good News, a charming homemade YouTube series in which Krasinski delivers heartwarming news stories and brings on special guests. And he brings a doozy of a special guest for his very first show: his former The Office co-star Steve Carell.

Though Krasinski’s second phase of his career seems to be as distant as possible from The Office — becoming a buff action star in Amazon’s Jack Ryan, being hailed as a rising horror director with his breakout hit A Quiet Place — the actor and filmmaker clearly still has an affection for the NBC sitcom that helped launch him to fame. After introducing his new online show Some Good News and highlighting a few stories about how the “human spirit broke through” the gloom of the pandemic, Krasinski brought on his former boss on The Office, Steve Carell.

The two chatted about old times on the beloved NBC workplace comedy, which is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its premiere this year. As will happen any time two or more The Office alums show up onscreen together (in this case, in a video call share screen because social distancing), Krasinski brought up the much-discussed possibility of a The Office reunion show.

“Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people, and all just get to say hi. I miss you a ton, man. … Boy, are you good news.”

Krasinski and Carell also shared some behind-the-scenes stories of The Office, like the episode where Carell’s Michael Scott dresses up as Santa Claus or Krasinski’s Jim dressed up as Dwight as a prank.

“Part of what was fun about it, is that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell shared. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.”

Hopefully as Krasinski’s show continues, we’ll get to celebrate more shenanigans from The Office with future appearances from fellow alums. A Jim and Pam reunion may just be the thing we need in quarantine right now.

Watch the full episode of Some Good News below.