John Carpenter is a legend, and every time he gives a new interview, he drops enjoyable little quotes that we can all obsess over. Just recently he gave a great interview with The Daily Beast in which he called horrible former President Ronald Reagan an “old piece of shit,” and we all had a good laugh. Now, as Carpenter’s interviews continue for his latest album – Lost Themes III: Life After Death – we have another quote we’re going to zero in on. This quote has to do with Halloween Kills, the latest entry in the Halloween franchise that Carpenter helped create over 40 years ago. According to the legendary filmmaker, the upcoming Halloween sequel is the “ultimate slasher” movie. And that’s saying something.

Now, before we get into this, a disclaimer is in order. When it comes to Halloween Kills, John Carpenter is not impartial. Not only is he handling the music for the film, he’s also an executive producer, which means it’s in his best interest to sing the film’s praises. That said, John Carpenter doesn’t bullshit. He’s blunt and honest, and he’s not afraid to be honest when asked about movies he has some connection to.

When Carpenter was once asked about how he felt about his films being remade, he replied: “I love it, if they are going to pay me money. If they pay me, it’s wonderful. If they don’t pay me, I don’t care. I think it’s unfair if they don’t pay me. I think everyone should pay me. Why not? I’m an old guy now and I need money. Send me money.” Like I said: he’s blunt.

With that out of the way, let’s move on to Halloween Kills, shall we? While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Carpenter was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming movie, to which he replied: “It’s brilliant. It’s the ultimate slasher. I mean, there’s nothing more than this one. Wow! Man.” It’s worth noting here that Carpenter has used this “ultimate slasher” distinction for the film before. Last year, when asked about Halloween Kills, Carpenter said: “It’s the quintessential slasher film. It is so intense…oh my god…it even stuns me how incredible it is. [Director] David [Gordon Green] just did a great job. Can’t wait to have you see it.”

Again: Carpenter isn’t impartial, but if he wanted to, he could also just shut questions about the film down entirely. Case in point: when once asked during an interview how he felt about the remake of The Fog, the director replied: “No comment.” So let’s all operate under the assumption that Carpenter is being honest here, and that Halloween Kills really will be the “ultimate slasher” movie when it arrives on October 15, 2021.