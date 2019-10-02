Ewan McGregor may not be the only familiar face returning for Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Another actor that could make a potential return to the Star Wars franchise is Joel Edgerton, who played young Uncle Owen in the prequel films. While nothing has been confirmed, a recent interview suggests that we could see him return in the Obi-Wan series.

Edgerton first appeared as Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and returned at the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith where he and Beru Lars adopted baby Luke Skywalker after Obi-Wan Kenobi entrusted them with him following Padme’s death. That seemed like the last we would see of Uncle Owen, as he’s lived a fairly mundane life when we next see him as portrayed by Phil Brown in 1977’s A New Hope. But there are a fair few decades between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and there’s a chance that Owen Lars could show up again during Obi-Wan’s adventures on Tatooine.

And we could very well see Edgerton show up again in the role, according to MTV’s Josh Horowitz, who recently asked whether Edgerton would be involved with the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“Caught up with Joel Edgerton today,” Horowitz wrote on Twitter. “I have almost no doubt based on his coy evasiveness that he will be in the Obi Wan Disney+ series. I’ve seen many an actor playfully evade. I’m placing a big bet that Owen will be back.”

Caught up with Joel Edgerton today (check out THE KING! I really enjoyed). I have almost no doubt based on his coy evasiveness that he will be in the Obi Wan Disney+ series. I’ve seen many an actor playfully evade. I’m placing a big bet that Owen will be back. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) October 1, 2019

Evasiveness definitely feels like a confirmation by default, or at least a hint that Edgerton has at least been in talks with Lucasfilm and Disney. But take that all with a grain of salt, of course.

When a baby-faced Edgerton showed up as Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, he wasn’t the well-known director and star of films like The Great Gatsby and It Comes at Night that he’s known as now. But with a much richer resume under his belt, could we see a more involved role with Owen and Beru (Bonnie Piesse)? That would be interesting to see, and give more gravity to their doomed fate in A New Hope.

The yet-untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series will debut on Disney+ sometime after its launch November 12, 2019.