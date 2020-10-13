Hey, do you want to watch a trailer where Nicolas Cage calls an alien “a poet-warrior in the sci-fi sense”? Then today is your lucky day, my friends. In Jiu Jitsu, Cage plays an Obi-Wan Kenobi- like figure who has to train a war hero to fight an alien invader named Brax. I promise you I’m not making any of this up. Watch the Jiu Jitsu trailer below and see for yourself.

Jiu Jitsu Trailer

In Jiu Jitsu, “Every six years an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have played by the rules…until now. When Jake Barnes, a celebrated war hero and master Jiu Jitsu fighter, refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from severe amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad unequipped to fight the merciless intruder who have descended upon the planet. After a brutal alien attack on the military squad, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.”

A couple of things: one, this looks amazing, in a dumb sort of way. Two: I love how the alien is just a low-rent Predator knock-off. And three: I’m positive that this trailer uses every single Nicolas Cage scene from the movie. Cage obviously isn’t the main character, but he’s all over this trailer, practically narrating it. And that’s fine! I love it! I just won’t be surprised if he ends up being in the movie for five minutes, tops. But based on this trailer, Cage is going to milk every scene he has for what it’s worth. And honestly, that’s why you hire a guy like Nic Cage for your movie.

In addition to Cage, Jiu Jitsu also features Alain Moussi (Kickboxer: Retaliation, Kickboxer: Vengeance), Frank Grillo (The Purge: Election Year, Captain America: Civil War), Rick Yune (Alita: Battle Angel, Olympus Has Fallen), Marie Avgeropoulos (“The 100,” 50/50), Juju Chan (“Wu Assassins,” Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny), Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak franchise, Furious 7). Dimitri Logothetis (Kickboxer: Retaliation, Kickboxer: Vengeance) directs.

Jiu Jitsu kicks its way into theaters, on-demand, and digital on November 20, 2020.