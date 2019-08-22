Remember Her? The masterful Spike Jonze movie about Joaquin Phoenix falling in love with the iOS on his phone? Well, what if someone took that idea and said: “How can we make this really stupid, and add awful jokes?” The result would be Jexi, at least judging by this trailer. Adam Devine plays a guy who develops an unhealthy attachment with the A.I. on his phone, voiced by Rose Byrne. Watch the Jexi trailer below.

Jexi Trailer

Maybe I’m being too harsh here. Maybe I’m just in a bad mood. I don’t know, folks – I just don’t know. But when I watch this trailer for Jexi, I hurt inside. Look: Adam Devine is a really funny guy! And Rose Byrne is almost always a delight. But this trailer…hoo boy, this trailer. There’s a part in here where the talking Rose Byrne phone asks “Who dis bitch?”, and if that’s your idea of hilarity, I guess you’ll have a blast with Jexi!

In Jexi, “Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue – he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature…Jexi (Rose Byrne) – an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi’s artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.”

Jon Lucas & Scott Moore, writers of The Hangover and the directing team behind Bad Moms, write and direct the film, which also stars Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, and Michael Pen?a. CBS Films and Entertainment One in conjunction with Lionsgate will release Jexi in theaters on October 11, 2019.