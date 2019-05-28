The last of Marvel’s Netflix shows is going out with a bang. Jessica Jones returns with its third and final season this summer, bringing the era of the Marvel-Netflix partnership to a conclusive end. Watch the Jessica Jones season 3 trailer below.

Jessica Jones Season 3 Trailer

Jessica Jones tackles her final case in the upcoming third season of Jessica Jones, which Netflix has just announced will premiere on June 14, 2019. In its announcement video, Netflix teases the mysterious new villain that Jessica will be facing, a man who calls her a “fraud” and a “cheater no longer.” But there’s no indication of whether this new foe, described as a “highly intelligent psychopath” by the Netflix synopsis, will be based on a Marvel Comics villain. If he is, we’ll have to dig deep into the Daredevil B-list villains archives, as Jessica Jones has thrived off of turning subpar villains into terrifying monsters.

Here is the synopsis for Jessica Jones season 3:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Along with Ritter and Taylor, the Jessica Jones season 3 cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth, and Rebecca DeMornay.

The third season of Jessica Jones will end a critically acclaimed run for the Netflix series, which will be the last of the Marvel-Netflix properties to air on the streaming service. Its cancellation was announced back in February, in which Netflix effectively relationship with Marvel ahead of the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+. While no explicit reason was given for the cancellation of Jessica Jones and its brethren Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, the presumable cause would be Disney+ and its upcoming slate of original and classic Marvel titles.

In the meanwhile, look at the three new photos from the third season of Jessica Jones, which premiers on Netflix on June 14, 2019, below.