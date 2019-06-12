Jessica Jones is no longer the only female vigilante in town. After two seasons of enviously observing her best friend become a famed superhero, Rachael Taylor‘s Trish Walker finally gets the spotlight following her acquiring of new super abilities in Jessica Jones season 3. Netflix has released two new clips highlighting Trish’s evolution from child star to superhero.

Jessica Jones Season 3 Clips

Super-powered P.I. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is finding herself face-to-face with some new competition, and it’s not in the case-cracking field. It’s in the superhero business, as Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) completes her long-desired journey of becoming a full-fledged superhero in Jessica Jones season 3.

“We get to see Trish’s evolution as a hero and we get to watch this character train and learn how to use this new physical equipment that she has,” Taylor says in the featurette showing Trish’s origins as a new vigilante ready to rain hell on the criminals of New York City. “This season, Trish finally gets the thing that she’s always wanted and that sets off a chain of events that really creates a lot of drama for Trish and Jessica.”

Jessica, who has always played the part of the reluctant hero, might have been grateful that someone else could take her place, but Trish’s newfound abilities present a strain on their long friendship. The second Jessica Jones clip shows the two of them clashing over exactly that.

While we don’t get the full naming of Trish Walker’s vigilante identity, this clip is littered with cheeky nods to her comic book counterpart, Hellcat. (Jessica gets so close when she calls Trish a “super cat burglar”!) But perhaps we’ll get to see the origin story of Hellcat as she learns how to use her powers throughout season 3, before we finally get a namedrop in the last episode…just in time for the show to end once and for all.

Along with Ritter and Taylor, the Jessica Jones season 3 cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth, and Rebecca DeMornay.

Jessica Jones season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 14, 2019.