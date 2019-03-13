When the final season of Jessica Jones drops on Netflix this year, don’t expect to see David Tennant‘s infamous Kilgrave. Technically, Kilgrave was killed at the end of season 1, but the character returned in hallucinatory form to mess with Jessica’s mind in season 2. If you were expecting to see him pop up one final time, David Tennant says it’s not happening. But is he trying to protect a spoiler?

Jessica Jones, like all other Marvel Netflix shows, is coming to an end. Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher have all dropped their final seasons already, with Jessica Jones yet to come. But when the third season arrives sometime this year, it’ll mark the end of the journey for Krysten Ritter‘s hard-drinking, hard-punching superhero private eye. You can expect the usual supporting players – Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, and so on – to return one last time. One actor you shouldn’t look for, though, is David Tennant.

EW sat down with Tennant, and asked him about Jessica Jones‘ cancellation. The actor had an upbeat approach to the entire scenario:

“I don’t really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have. Three seasons of that story is great. Rather than thinking of it as something that was canceled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory.”

The fact that Tennant is talking about the third season in any capacity might suggest he has a part to play in it. But in the same report, EW adds: “The actor and other sources confirmed that Kilgrave does not appear the upcoming third season of the show.” Pretty definitive, right? Open and shut!

Not so fast! Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg saw folks on Twitter talking about this situation last month, and weighed in.

Is Rosenberg tipping us off that Tennant’s Kilgrave will return for season 3? Or is there something different in store? We’ll have to wait and see.

I loved Jessica Jones season 1, and part of what made that season so memorable was Tennant’s creepy performance. As for season 2, well…it was a bit of a mixed bag. It had serious pacing issues, and I didn’t think the hallucinations of Kilgrave added much. If he does pop up in season 3, I hope they find a better use for him. There’s no premiere date set yet for the third and final season of Jessica Jones, but it will hit Netflix this year.