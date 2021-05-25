Jesse Plemons is finding Love and Death in his next project. The Judas and the Black Messiah actor has been cast in HBO Max’s limited series Love and Death, a true crime series from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley.

The more Jesse Plemons keeps working, the more blessed we are. Plemons has been on a hot streak recently, with incredible supporting turns in films like Judas and the Black Messiah and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Even greater things are to come now that he’s found his niche as a disarmingly menacing character actor, which he honed in shows like Fargo, Breaking Bad, and Black Mirror. One of those great things to come: a role opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the Max Original limited series Love and Death.

Plemons will play Allan Gore in the true crime limited series written and executive produced by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) for Lionsgate and Kelley’s own production banner. Elizabeth Olsen is taking the lead role as Candy Montgomery in the series, which is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles called “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II” from Texas Monthly. The series follows “two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe,” per the official logline.

Leslie Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men, The Walking Dead) will serve as director of the series, and she’ll also be executive producing. Other executive producers include Nicole Kidman and Per Saari from Blossom Films, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly, and Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

Plemons and Olsen are two of the brightest young actors working today, and seeing them together is extremely enticing. Olsen has recently proven her chops once again in Marvel’s WandaVision, and Plemons, of course, has a stacked resume that shows what an elastic performer he is. It’s unclear whether he’ll play a protagonist or antagonist in this series, and considering his past roles, it’s possible he could be either. While I think it would be great to watch Plemons play a bumbling husband who stumbles into dark situations, as he did in Fargo, his recent sinister roles that play with his affable appearance are the more interesting ones to me. Whatever the case, I’m sure Plemons will knock it out of the park.