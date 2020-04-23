James Bond may by MIA during this current global crisis (at least until November), but have no fear: Jerry Seinfeld is swooping in to save the day, or at least to lighten the mood. The acclaimed comedian is about to shake and stir up the comedy community with his first original stand-up special in 22 years on Netflix. And true to form — and to the tongue-in-cheek title — the first teaser for his special Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill is a send-up of the famous Agent 007. Watch the Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill teaser below.

Jerry Seinfeld 23 Hours to Kill Teaser

Although Seinfeld has previously worked with Netflix with the pseudo-documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld, which documented his return to comedy at Manhattan’s Comic Strip Live, and the popular Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee talk show, this is the first time Seinfeld has debuted a stand-up special on the streamer. It’s also the 65-year-old comedian’s first stand-up concert film with completely original material since 1998’s HBO special I’m Telling You for the Last Time, which debuted a few months after the acclaimed NBC sitcom Seinfeld went off the air.

But now Seinfeld brushing off the dust and putting on a suit worthy of Bond to deliver his signature dry observations of everyday life with Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill. The first joke that is teased from the special is already very Seinfeld, with the comedian asking, “Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window, so we can all see the lifeless, collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt lying helpless? How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?”

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, which was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, drops on Netflix on May 5, 2020.