Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in 19 movies since her breakout role in 2010’s Winter’s Bone, and Dark Phoenix, her 20th film in 9 years, comes out in under two months. But if it feels like you haven’t seen much of Lawrence lately, it’s because she took a well-deserved break from acting and hasn’t spent much time on a movie set since 2017.

But a new report says she’s ending her hiatus with a mysterious new independent film from distributor A24, the company responsible for films like Moonlight, Hereditary, Eighth Grade, and more. Learn what we know about this new Jennifer Lawrence secret movie below.



IndieWire reports that Lawrence, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, is set to make her return to acting in an indie feature from A24 and IAC Films. Information is hard to come by – we don’t know the plot, what type of character Lawrence will play, or even the title of the movie. But it looks like Lawrence is using her star power to give two up-and-coming women a chance to make a movie: this film will be the feature directorial debut of Lila Neugebauer, who’s directing from a script by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders.

Neugebaur only has one directing credit for television – an episode of the Duplass Brothers’ HBO anthology series Room 104 – but she’s a well-respected theater director, having just revived Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery on Broadway and earning good notices for her work on Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will produce this untitled movie alongside Lawrence and her former assistant Justine Polsky; Lawrence and Polsky just launched their own production company called Excellent Cadaver. Rudin and Bush have worked with IAC Films and A24 before on films like Ex Machina, Lady Bird, Eighth Grade, Mid90s, and they’ve also paired for several other upcoming projects: Joel Coen’s Macbeth (starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand), Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, and Uncut Gems from the Safdie Brothers (starring Pom Klementieff, Adam Sandler, and Lakeith Stanfield).

Filming begins in New Orleans this June, and I’ll be glad to see Lawrence return. She announced a year-long acting break in February of 2018 to focus on social projects and political activism, and it’ll be interesting to see how the world reacts to her return; she was a bonafide pop cultural phenomenon for a few years there, but does the world still have J-Law fever?